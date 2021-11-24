Entertainment
Nigerians worried about BBNaija winner Mercy Eke’s new facial look
Nigerians on social media are concerned with the recent facial appearance of reality star, Mercy Eke.
Mercy Eke who emerged victorious in the 2019 Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem season raised eyebrows when she appeared in a video that surfaced on Tuesday. The business woman’s cheek bone was specifically different from how it used to appear.
Sharing a video of herself twerking, netizens could not take their attention off the zygomatic part of her face. As it was skinnier than it used to be.
Read also: BBNaija star, Tega, survives ghastly motor accident
Several social media commenters guessed she had botox or surgery on her face. Others asked what she did to her face and told her they don’t like her new look.
Below is the video of Mercy Eke debuting her new look.
Here is a cross section of comments from concerned social media users.
