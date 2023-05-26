NNPP appeals tribunal’s ruling on Ogun governorship election

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has appealed the ruling of the Ogun governorship election petition tribunal on the March 18 election in the state.

The tribunal last week dismissed the NNPP petition challenging Governor Dapo Abiodun’s victory in the election.

The party had demanded the cancellation of the election over the omission of its logo on the ballot papers used for the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the suit No: EPT/OG/GOV/01/2023 at the Court of Appeal, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday, the NNPP counsel, Mr. I. D Izunya, said the party was dissatisfied with the tribunal’s judgment.

The notice read: “The learned justices erred in law when they unanimously held that by Article 27.18 (iii), (v), and (vii) of the constitution of NNPP the National Legal Adviser of NNPP cannot take over the appellant case, brief another counsel and debrief the counsel on record, Mr. Peter Ogah, from further representing the party.

“That by Article 27.18 (iii), (v) and (vi) of the Constitution of NNPP, the National Legal Adviser of the party is empowered to attend to all litigations and legal defence on behalf of the party at all levels, including its organs and coordinate the activities of Legal Advisers at all levels on legal matters affecting the party.

“That the learned counsel on record, Mr. Peter Ogar, being engaged to represent the appellant by an organ/branch of the appellant is by virtue of the Constitution of the appellant under the control and supervision of the National Legal Adviser of the appellant.

“That Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) 2018 provided and recognised the right of the appellant to debrief and brief another counsel at any time of the proceeding.

“The learned Justices of the tribunal erred in law when they allowed learned counsel, Mr. Peter Ogar, to successfully withdraw the appellant’s petition and dismissed same when the provisions laid down by the Electoral Act, 2022 for the withdrawal of Petition has not been complied with.”

