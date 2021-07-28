NSCDC arrests notorious bandit in Sokoto

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a notorious bandit, Bello Galaduma, in Sokoto State.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Galaduma has been on the wanted list of security agencies in the state for over two years.

The NSCDC Director of Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the 40-year-old suspect was arrested in the Aliyu Jodi area of Sokoto State.

He added that the agency’s operatives acted on a piece of information on the suspect’s whereabouts, laid a siege, and wasted no time in ending his reign of terror in the state.

READ ALSO: NSCDC arraigns 48-year-old man for allegedly defiling daughters in Anambra

The spokesman said: “The captured bandit according to reliable intel, was formerly operating in Niger State before relocating to Sokoto State where luck ran out on him leading to his arrest by operatives of the NSCDC.

“Bello Galaduma is in the custody of NSCDC operatives and is presently under interrogation and helping with useful information to apprehend other culprits.”

Join the conversation

Opinions