‘Obi a drug baron, I will pursue him even as president,’ Asari Dokubo dares LP candidate in video

A former Niger Delta militant, Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, declared on Tuesday he would pursue the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, even as president of the country.

Dokubo, who has been unrelenting in his criticism of the former Anambra State governor, described Obi as a drug baron who is being overhyped by his supporters in live video posted on Facebook.

The founder of defunct Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force had last week declared his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The ex-militant, who spoke in Pidgin and English language, said: “Who be Peter Obi? If him be president sef, I go pursue am. Una never see where citizens dey revolt say this man no go fit be president?

“If in your dream, Peter Obi becomes president, I go pursue am.

“E be like una dey overhype people. Who is Peter Obi? The Yahoo fellow? Somebody who has been accused of being a drug baron?

“You people are accusing other people. The main drug baron is Peter Obi. Who is Peter Obi? A criminal; a drug baron. He was accused publicly, he could not defend himself.

“In fact, everybody supporting Peter Obi must be a Pablo Escobar. If not, you cannot be supporting an Escobar to become our president.”

