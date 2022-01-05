Okorocha vows to expose Uzodimma’s alleged atrocities in Imo

The former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Wednesday, vowed that he would expose the evil plan of Governor Hope Uzodimma in the state.

The duo have been at a loggerhead since Uzodinma’s inauguration in 2020.

The matter degenerated late last year after Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, was arrested by police inside church premises in Owerri.

The governor had earlier this week said he would expose sponsors of insecurity in Imo at a stakeholders’ meeting in the state capital.

But he later made a u-turn and said he would allow security agents to carry out their assignment and expose the individuals behind violence in the state at the end of their investigation.

Uzodimma also accused Okorocha of frustrating his efforts at developing the state.

The ex-governor, who addressed journalists in Owerri, described the Uzodinma as an embarrassment to the state.

He said: “Imo State has been on the bad news all the time from the killings of monarchs, citizens which the Archbishop of Owerri, Archdiocese Anthony Obinna has confirmed. He visited the mortuary and confirmed it.

READ ASLO: Okorocha brands Uzodinma’s govt an embarrassment to Imo after gov fails to name sponsors of violence

“You will recall, the governor, Hope Uzodimma has announced to the whole world that On the 4th of January, 2022, he would mention the names of the sponsors of insecurity.

“Two days before that day, his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, has announced to the people that I and Uche Nwosu, were the sponsors of insecurity in the state. But on that day, Uzodimma, could not name the sponsors. You can see the embarrassment this govt is causing us in this state.

“The whole world was expecting the names to be mentioned but he ended up trivialising the matter. You see if the abduction of Uche Nwosu was successful he would have announced Nwosu as a sponsor. I will expose Uzodimma’s evil plot in Imo. I have come back home and we will now know the truth of those behind these killings.”

“It is not about me or Uche Nwosu it is about the image of our state. I want to repeat this Sheba, Uzodimma’s CSO has been in detention for the past 4 days. His among the striking force of Uzodimma, I still ask Uzodimma, who killed Gulak, who killed traditional rulers, who killed about 140 bodies of Imolites found in the mortuary. Hope Uzodimna has a striking force called “Hope striking force” they should ask them what they are doing with this killer squad.

“Uzodimma story must be exposed and I will not stop. He is using Ebubeagu headed by Chinasa in this striking force to commit an atrocity. The world must know what is happening in Imo State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now