One dead, two injured in Onitsha multiple auto crash

A fatal multiple auto crash, which happened at the popular Upper Iweka area of Onitsha in Anambra state, has left a middle-aged man dead and another two with serious injuries.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the crash, which occurred on Tuesday evening, involved two Mercedes trucks and a Mitsubishi L300 bus with 15 persons on board.

Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Adeoye Irelewuyi, who confirmed the incident, said the accident was caused by overspeeding and loss of control, noting that the body of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue after being confirmed dead at the hospital.

He said, “A multiple road traffic crash happened on 27th July 2021 at about 1425hrs by TRACAS Upper Iweka.

“The crash was between an unidentified driver of a Mercedes Truck 911 with registration number NEN336YX and unidentified driver of Mercedes 911 Tipper with registration number ACA171XU another unidentified driver of a Mitsubishi L300 Bus with registration number GDD547ZP.

READ ALSO: 10 die in Kwara auto crash

“Fifteen persons were involved in the crash comprising 10 Male adults 5 female adults. 1 male adult and I female adult sustained varying degrees of injury and were taken to an undisclosed hospital by a good Samaritan.

“While a yet to be identified male adult was taken to Toronto hospital by FRSC rescue team from Upper Iweka Outpost, and he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and his body deposited at the Morgue.”

While condoling with the deceased family, and praying for accelerated recovery of the injured, Irelewuyi advised motorists to desist from overspeeding and to consider other road users while driving.

Join the conversation

Opinions