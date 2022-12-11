Ortom meets Tambuwal, blames arrogance for PDP unending crisis

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Sunday met with his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal, as part of ongoing efforts at resolving the protracted crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tambuwal is the director general of the PDP campaign council while Ortom is one of the five governors pushing for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Other members of the G5 now known as the Integrity Group are governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

The quintet have boycotted the PDP presidential campaign rallies in a bid to press home their demand for the resignation of the national chairman.

Ortom, who said to journalists at the end of the meeting held in Makurdi, said his Sokoto counterpart requested the meeting.

He stressed that the arrogance of the PDP leadership had exacerbated the situation within the party.

The governor said: “This meeting is at his (Tambuwal) instance. We have discussed quite a number of issues including the division in the PDP; the G-5 which I am a member. He is here principally to see how we can team up and work together as a party.

“I have told him he is welcomed, we are together, we are members of the PDP. But I have said that the leadership of this party have failed to take advantage of the challenges of the party and make it stronger.

“Right from when we held our convention, instead of the leadership deploying its internal dispute resolution mechanism to look at the grievances that arose as a result of the dispute that arose from the primary, no matter how stupid they were, they have failed to do this.

“Rather, it is arrogance, nonchalant attitude; and nobody has cared to reach out to us even when we voiced out that things were not going on well.”

