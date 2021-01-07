Osimhen denies throwing birthday party, says family members all COVID-19 negative

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has denied throwing a party on his birthday last December when he returned to Nigeria for the holiday.

Osimhen clocked 22 years old on December 29, 2020, and was with his family in Nigeria, having been allowed by Napoli to travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Napoli striker was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on New Year’s Day following his return to Italy.

Reports from Italy suggested that Osimhen was in trouble, that he breached the covid-19 protocols of the club, with team manager Gennaro Gattuso reportedly saying Osimhen would pay for his actions.

But in an interview with OmaSport, the Nigeria international explained: “Before I went to Nigeria, I told my sister that I wouldn’t celebrate my birthday.

“On that particular day, I had been asleep for about six hours. When I woke up, my sister asked me to go downstairs.

“If you check what I put on, I was wearing the training jersey. I wouldn’t wear that for my birthday party. I wouldn’t dress so casual.

“I could celebrate my birthday in other ways too, but I wasn’t in a good mood. I went downstairs and they were playing music, gospel.

“I was down there for about 10 minutes before my older brother called me back upstairs. I didn’t throw a party.”

Osimhen has also cleared the air on the status of his family with whom he shared living space while holidaying, saying they have all tested negative for the virus.

“After I tested positive for COVID-19, I called my family and told them to get tested. All of them have done it and they tested negative,” he said.

