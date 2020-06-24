Osun records seven fresh COVID-19 cases

The Osun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, said on Wednesday the state had recorded seven fresh cases of COVID-19.

Isamotu, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, said all the new cases had contact with previously confirmed cases in the state.

He said: “Recall that last Sunday, I said that the surveillance unit of the state’s COVID-19 Team had lined up contacts for tracing.

“Our massive and comprehensive contact tracing gave rise to the discovery of the new cases.

“Rest assured, what we are dealing with in our state has no semblance of community transmission.

“But our people must observe precautionary measures if we must avoid community transmission.

“They must in addition to all other precautionary measures use their facemasks always.

“With the latest development, the number of our active cases had risen to 18.”

He added that out of the 67 confirmed cases in the state, 44 patients had been successfully treated and discharged while five deaths had been recorded.

