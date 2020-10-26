Oyo LG chairman, driver kidnapped

The Chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Mr Olayiwola Adeleke was reportedly kidnapped on Sunday by unknown gunmen alongside his driver.

He was said to be en-route to a meeting with the state governor, Seyi Makinde along the Okeho-Ado Awaye road in Ibadan when he was forcibly taken.

Confirming the report, the Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi said, “Information reaching me reveals that he was kidnapped along the Ado Awaye- Iseyin Road.”

“Efforts are being intensified to get him released and arrest the culprits,” he said.

