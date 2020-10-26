Latest Metro

Oyo LG chairman, driver kidnapped

October 26, 2020
1 killed, several injured as unknown gunmen attack Osun community
By Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Mr Olayiwola Adeleke was reportedly kidnapped on Sunday by unknown gunmen alongside his driver.

He was said to be en-route to a meeting with the state governor, Seyi Makinde along the Okeho-Ado Awaye road in Ibadan when he was forcibly taken.

Read also: Oyo Senator releases list of items carted away from his house

Confirming the report, the Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi said, “Information reaching me reveals that he was kidnapped along the Ado Awaye- Iseyin Road.”

“Efforts are being intensified to get him released and arrest the culprits,” he said.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */