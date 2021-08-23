Plateau will not know peace if killers of Muslim travellers are not prosecuted —MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has warned that Plateau State will not know peace if Governor Simon Lalong interferes in the prosecution and conviction of suspects arrested over the killings of Muslim travellers on August 13.

MURIC’s Director-General, Professor Ishaq Akintola, who gave this warning on Monday in a statement, urged Lalong to also extend the apologises he tendered to the government and people of Ondo State to Bauchi State and Nigerian Muslims in general.

In the statement, MURIC said Lalong’s apology over the killed Muslim faithful will only be accepted if he allows the law to take its course over the arrested suspects.

He added that anything short of that will see the state facing the wrath of Muslims not only in Nigeria but from other parts of the world.

Part of the statement reads:

“MURIC joins Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi in demanding compensation for the victims’ families. All the victims of the unprovoked attack were bread winners for their families.

“A special delegation to Bauchi to condole with Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi whose members were brutally murdered will not be out of place.

“Anything short of that will spell doom for his state. Plateau State will not know peace if the Governor refuses to heed to this warning,” Akintola said.

READ ALSO: MURIC wants Nigerian govt, individuals to assist Borno govt rehabilitate ex-B’Haram members

According to him, Lalong must take his hands off the trial of the 23 suspects arrested over the killings, adding that, “we will frown at any interference, indication of interest or deliberate action or inaction capable of delaying or derailing the course of justice through the office of the attorney general or unnecessary transfer of the judge handling the case or any other means.”

Join the conversation

Opinions