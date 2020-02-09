Police arrest 186 for flouting ban on motorcycle operation, seize 320 okadas

The Katsina State Police Command said on Sunday it has prosecuted 186 persons for flouting the state government’s dusk-to-dawn ban on operation of commercial motorcyclists in the state.

It also impounded 320 motorcycles whose owners flouted the ban.

The Katsina government had last month imposed the ban in its bid to check the growing insecurity in the state.

The ban took effect on January 20.

The command spokesman, Gambo Isah, who disclosed this in a statement, said the command is currently investigating the cases of 134 other persons alleged to have flouted the government’s directive.

Gambo said: “It has become imperative by the command to update the good people of Katsina State on the progress so far made in the fight against crime and criminality in the state and the impact of various strategies taken to curb the menace of banditry in the state, especially the ban on the movement of motorcycles across the state from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. effective from 20th January 2020 by the Governor of Katsina State.

“The command has impounded 320 motorcycles, charged 186 suspects for violation of the Executive Order and put 134 other cases under investigation.”

