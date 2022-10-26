Police arrests four suspected robbers in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested four suspected armed robbers in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Ota, said the suspects specialized in snatching motorcycles from their owners at gunpoint.

The suspects, according to him, were arrested after a distress call at Ajuwon Police Divisional Headquarters in the state.

Oyeyemi said: “Upon the distress call, the DPO Ajuwon division, SP Andrew Akinseye, quickly mobilised his patrol team and moved to the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums, who were about six in number, took to their heels in different directions, while one of them escaped with the snatched motorcycle. Others were hotly chased, and four amongst them were apprehended.

“On interrogation, they confessed to being the syndicate responsible for various cases of motorcycle snatching in Ajuwon and its environs.

“They confessed that their mode of operation is to use a motorcycle belonging to one of them to cross the one they want to snatch, and they will show their gun to the victim and order him to surrender his motorcycle.”

