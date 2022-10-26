Metro
Police arrests four suspected robbers in Ogun
Police operatives in Ogun have arrested four suspected armed robbers in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Ota, said the suspects specialized in snatching motorcycles from their owners at gunpoint.
The suspects, according to him, were arrested after a distress call at Ajuwon Police Divisional Headquarters in the state.
Oyeyemi said: “Upon the distress call, the DPO Ajuwon division, SP Andrew Akinseye, quickly mobilised his patrol team and moved to the scene.
READ ALSO: Police arrests man for impregnating daughter in Ogun
“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums, who were about six in number, took to their heels in different directions, while one of them escaped with the snatched motorcycle. Others were hotly chased, and four amongst them were apprehended.
“On interrogation, they confessed to being the syndicate responsible for various cases of motorcycle snatching in Ajuwon and its environs.
“They confessed that their mode of operation is to use a motorcycle belonging to one of them to cross the one they want to snatch, and they will show their gun to the victim and order him to surrender his motorcycle.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...