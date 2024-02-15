Police arrests suspected bandits in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested a suspected bandit in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

Hassan said that operatives attached to the Commissioner of Polic monitoring unit arrested the suspect on February 12.

Hassan said: “The suspect, Adamu Shuaibu of the Dumale village in Kagarko Local Government Area of the state had in his possession an AK-47 Rifle at the time of his arrest on February 12.

“The suspect is a member of a bandits’ group terrorising villages in Jere town of Kagarko local government area of the state.

“He will be charged to court at the end of the investigation.”

