Police arrests suspected kidnapper, rescues 2 victims in Nasarawa

Police operatives in Nasarawa have arrested a suspected kidnapper, Stephen Jonah, at Jeje Jijipe village in the Karu local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Rahman Nansel, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Lafia, the state capital.

The statement read: “On December 3, 2022, at about 9:00 a.m., a complaint was lodged at Karshi Division that, on December 2, 2022, at about 2:00 a.m., private security guards attached to a sachet water manufacturing company undergoing construction at Jeje Jijipe village, Karu LGA, were abducted and taken to an unknown destination.

“Acting based on the strength of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba, mobilised a detachment of police operatives led by CSP Nnamdi Udobor, the Divisional Police Officer, Karshi Division, to conduct a relentless manhunt for the perpetrators of the crime.

“The search paid off with the arrest of one Stephen Jonah ‘m’ 32yrs from the Tafa LGA of Kaduna State.

“In the course of the intensified investigation, the suspect led the police operatives to their enclave at Hilltop, Jeje Jijipe village, where two victims namely: Sadiq Jibril and Danladi Aku, were rescued unhurt and reunited with their families, while a wooden carved gun used in perpetrating the dastardly act was recovered as an exhibit.”

