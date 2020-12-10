Police arrests suspected abductors of US national

Police on Thursday confirmed the arrest of two members of a trans-national kidnap syndicate involved in the abduction of a United States citizen, Philippe Nathan Walton, at his farm in Masalata Village, Niger Republic, in October.

The US Special Forces rescued the 27-year-old hostage in the Northern part of Nigeria on October 31.

The Force Spokesman, Frank Mbah, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said the suspects, Aliyu Abdullahi and Aliyu Umaru were arrested by police operatives on November 25.

The statement read: “The two suspects who were members of a 15-man kidnap gang of Nigerian/Nigerien extraction led by Barte Dan Alhaji and Dan Buda were arrested by police operatives following a special intelligence-led operation aimed at arresting the criminal gang, disrupting and halting other criminal activities by them.

“Investigations by the Intelligence Response Team revealed that the gang was plotting other abductions to avenge the death of their cohorts – four Nigeriens and 2 Nigerians who died during the rescue operations.”

Mba said the Force is collaborating with its Nigerien counterpart in the investigations to apprehend other members of the transnational syndicate currently at large.

“Meanwhile, as part of efforts at tackling transnational crimes, the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, is working in concert with other members of the West African Police Chiefs Organization (WAPCO) to deepen intelligence sharing amongst security agencies in the ECOWAS sub-region and strengthen security along the international borders of member states. The suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigations.”

