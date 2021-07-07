Police arrests three men over alleged possession of fake ₦15m notes

Police operatives in Niger State have arrested three men over the alleged possession of fake N15.8 million notes.

The spokesman of the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this when he paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Minna on Wednesday.

He said the suspects stockpiled the sum in ₦1,000 domination.

The suspects are – Pastor Sabastine Dabu (48), Emmanuel Aka Zuwa (42), and Umar Mohammed (50)

According to Abiodun, the suspects were arrested by police operatives in Kontagora local government area of the state.

He said: “Emmanuel, the mastermind of the crime was arrested in possession of ₦15.830 million at a hotel in Kontagora, alongside Pastor Sabastine as well as Umar Mohammed, suspected to be the agents of Emmanuel.”

“Emmanuel had confessed to the crime and claimed that he bought the fake currency at the rate of N15,000 from one Nifom, who is now at large at Katsina-Ala, Benue State.”

