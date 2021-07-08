News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, July 8, 2021
1. NDDC auditors uncovered 12,000 abandoned projects in Niger Delta — Akpabio
The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, said on Wednesday the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) forensic auditors have uncovered at least 12,128 abandoned projects in the region. Read more
2. PDP lawmaker demands Secondus resignation over members’ defection to APC
A member of the House of Representatives from Taraba State, Rimamnde Shawulu, on Wednesday, demanded the resignation of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, over the mass defection of party members to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more
3. Former Finance Minister, Adeosun, wins legal suit in NYSC Certificate saga
A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, cleared the former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate forgery, which resulted in her resignation in 2018. Read more
4. Zoning 2023 presidency to South not ‘a must’, numbers matter —Zulum
The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has said it is not a must that the 2023 presidency will be zoned to the Southern region of the country. Read more
5. Police arrests three men over alleged possession of fake ₦15m notes
Police operatives in Niger State have arrested three men over the alleged possession of fake N15.8 million notes. Read more
6. Igboho’s supporters protest DSS raid in Ibadan
Supporters of the self-acclaimed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, on Wednesday, took over the streets of Ibadan, Oyo State, to protest last Thursday’s raid on the activist’s residence by the Department of State Services (DSS). Read more
7. Primary schools’ teachers embark on strike in Abuja over June salaries’
Public primary school teachers in the Bwari local council of Abuja have commenced a strike over the delay in the payment of their June salaries. Read more
8. Polytechnic student jailed eight years for possession of firearm, cultism in Kogi
Justice Tenimu Mohammed of the Kogi State Magistrate Court, Lokoja, on Wednesday sentenced a student of the state polytechnic, Shehu Mohammed, to eight years imprisonment for illegal possession of a firearm and unlawful association. Read more
9. Suspected BH insurgents kill 24 in Dabna, Adamawa State
Tragedy struck again in the Northern part of the country as Boko Haram terrorists attacked a community in Adamawa State. Read more
10. England beat Denmark after extra time to reach first-ever Euros final
Three Lions of England have defeated Denmark in their Euro 2020 semifinal clash at Wembley on Wednesday night to advance to the final. Read more
