Police kills two suspected kidnappers in Abuja | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives on Sunday killed two suspected kidnappers in Abuja.

The Spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Maryam Yusuf, who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspected kidnappers engaged the police in a gun duel at Naharati village along the Abaji axis in the nation’s capital.

She said the police had launched a manhunt for the other fleeing suspects.

