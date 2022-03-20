Police to enforce ban on toll collection in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has commenced moves to enforce the ban on toll collection in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, gave the order at a meeting with Heads of Tactical Units, Divisional Police Officers, and Heads of Departments across the Command on Sunday in Awka, the state capital.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo had last Thursday banned toll collection on roads and motor parks across the state.

He said all existing revenue collection contracts stood revoked until the government put in place a new template that would address leakages in the system.

However, some youths were sighted collecting tolls from tricycle and shuttle bus operators in Awka in defiance of the governor’s order.

In his address to the officers, Echeng charged them to enforce the governor’s order.

He said: “All unscrupulous elements who engage in touting and other unlawful acts are warned to desist forthwith as the Command, under my watch, in collaboration with heads of sister agencies, has deployed personnel across the state.

“We shall arrest and bring to justice anyone caught flouting this order.

“We reaffirm the commitment of the Command towards crime prevention, restoration of law and order and enjoin law-abiding residents of the State to be vigilant and security conscious at all times.”

