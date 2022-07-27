Portable reacts to Headies disqualification

Nigerian recording artiste, Portable has revealed that he is unapologetic about any action he has taken so far.

The controversial musician stated this in a newly released video on his Instagram platform.

On Tuesday, July 26, Portable whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola was disqualified by officials of the Headies Award academy due to his controversial statement after the Headies nomination list was released in May 2022. The singer threatened to murder his fellow nominees should he fail to win the two categories he was nominated.

Most recently, Portable claimed he was the founder of the heinous sects, One Million Boys and Ajah Boy, a group that terrorized the residents of Lagos state during the Coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

Although he has since retracted his claim, his statement has forced the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to order an investigation into the claims.

While Police investigation is still ongoing, the organizers of 2022 Headies Awards decided to disqualify him as a nominee at the forthcoming 15th Headies Awards.

Read also: Organisers of Headies award disqualify Portable over police investigation

In a video he shared of himself and his wife all loved up, Portable stated that singing is all he does for a living. He said he is blessed as he’s got cars, a house, children, fans, among other things.

He also shared another video in which he alleged that people pay money to get awards.

Listen to what he has to say;

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now