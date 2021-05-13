Security agents kill two gunmen, recover rifles in Imo | Ripples Nigeria

A combined team of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and the Police on Thursday killed two unknown gunmen in Imo State.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro confirmed this to journalists in Owerri, the state capital.

Yaro said the victims were killed in a gun battle between the military and the unidentified gunmen at Ikenanzizi in Obowo local government area of the state.

According to him, two rifles, five motorcycles, a Lexus jeep and one 18 seater bus were recovered from the gunmen.

Yaro added that the operation was in line with Federal Government’s resolve to end the insecurity plaguing the country.

The CP said: “It was a joint operation of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and Police. Two unknown gunmen were killed in the process and investigation is ongoing.

He, however, said the team recovered only one corpse while the hoodlums escaped with the body of the second victim.

“We have one corpse but they escaped with the other one and it has been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, morgue,” Yaro added.

