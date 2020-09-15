Security agents rescue four abducted FRSC officers

Latest Metro

September 15, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The abducted four personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have been rescued by security agents.

26 FRSC personnel were attacked by bandits while travelling from Sokoto and Kebbi States for a training programme on Monday.

Two were killed, 10 were unaccounted for, eight escaped unhurt and six others were injured.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Abuja Tuesday.

He, however, said seven victims were receiving treatment in Abuja.

“Two died on Monday. Presently, seven officers are receiving treatment in Abuja,” he added.

