Senate confirms appointment of new Service Chiefs | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, confirmed the appointments of four new Service Chiefs nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari in January.

The confirmation followed a motion moved by the Senate Committee Chairman on Defence and former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, for the Senate to receive and consider the report of the Committee on Defence.

Wamakko in the report explained that the nominees who were appointed to replace the former ones made themselves available for screening following the upper chamber’s resolution on 3rd February, 2021.

Read also: Reps commence screening of new Service Chiefs

Those confirmed include; Maj. General Lucky Eluonye Irabor – Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. General Ibrahim Attahiru – Chief of Army Staff; Air Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao – Chief of Air Staff; and Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo – Chief of Naval Staff.

After the confirmation, the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan enjoined them to take the battle against insurgents to the forest.

By Emmanuella Ibe….

Join the conversation

Opinions