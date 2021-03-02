 Senate confirms appointment of new Service Chiefs | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Nigeria In One Minute

Senate confirms appointment of new Service Chiefs

Published

4 hours ago

on

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, confirmed the appointments of four new Service Chiefs nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari in January.

The confirmation followed a motion moved by the Senate Committee Chairman on Defence and former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, for the Senate to receive and consider the report of the Committee on Defence.

Wamakko in the report explained that the nominees who were appointed to replace the former ones made themselves available for screening following the upper chamber’s resolution on 3rd February, 2021.

Read also: Reps commence screening of new Service Chiefs

Those confirmed include; Maj. General Lucky Eluonye Irabor – Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. General Ibrahim Attahiru – Chief of Army Staff; Air Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao – Chief of Air Staff; and Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo – Chief of Naval Staff.

After the confirmation, the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan enjoined them to take the battle against insurgents to the forest.

By Emmanuella Ibe….

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports44 mins ago

D’Tigress to begin Olympics campaign with USA clash, D’Tigers battle Australia

The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress will be kicking off their Tokyo Olympics campaign with a clash against the United...
Sports2 hours ago

Moses reveals why he didn’t return to Inter to reunite with ‘best coach’ Conte

Nigerian winger, Victor Moses has revealed the real reason why he could not return to Inter Milan after the 2019-20...
Sports3 hours ago

Ancelotti wants Iwobi, Everton teammates to enjoy ‘top four’ feeling even for one day

Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti is hoping that Everton would beat West Brom on Thursday for an ‘opportunity’ to enjoy being...
Sports21 hours ago

Ighalo bags brace in Al-Shabab’s away victory

Odion Ighalo continued his fantastic reign in Saudi Arabia as he bagged his second and third goal for Al-Shabab on...
Sports1 day ago

I’d rather miss Olympics than get COVID-19 vaccine –Jamaica’s Yohan Blake

Olympic champion and Jamaican sprinter, Yohan Blake has said he would rather miss the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games than get...

Latest Tech News

Latest2 hours ago

Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter ban on political adverts prompts calls for Facebook to do same Twitter ban on political adverts prompts calls for Facebook to do same
Latest3 hours ago

Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation

In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...
Latest1 day ago

Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...
Tech3 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Tech4 days ago

Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Latest4 days ago

Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents

Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.