‘Shadows of your failures haunting you, not Nigerian elite,’ PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop blaming the Nigerian elite for his failure in office.

The party was reacting to the presidency’s allegation of a smear campaign against the president by the country’s elite.

The PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, declared that the president is being haunted by the shadows of its numerous failures since he assumed office in 2015.

The party advised President Buhari to stop pleading with Nigerians to award him an unmerited “pass mark.”

It also warned the presidency to stop assaulting the sensibilities of Nigerians and stop blaming the elite for Buhari’s failure.

The statement read: “It is clear that the Buhari-led APC administration is plagued by all-round failure in governance. If indeed it has any record of success in any sector, Mr. President would not be begging Nigerians, even in his home state, Katsina and among his party members, to award him a pass mark.

“It is rather appalling that instead of facing reality, the Buhari presidency is threatening Nigerians and overheating the polity will allegations of plots to wage a smear campaign against President Buhari in unnamed online newspapers.

“Such allegation is only symptomatic of a failed administration that is looking for who to blame for its woes. This is more so as any fair appraisal of the Buhari-led APC will only present a litany of failures and woes

“We, however, hope that this allegation is not a ploy for a renewed clampdown on the media and dissenting voices, particularly those now arising among well-meaning APC leaders, who are completely disenchanted by the incompetence and corruption inherent in their party and its administration.

“In any case, President Buhari and his APC should know that Nigerians have moved on and cannot be swayed again by false performance claims and unfounded propaganda.”

