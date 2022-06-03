Entertainment
Singer Tiwa Savage says she wants a wealthier partner
Nigerian Afrobeats icon, Tiwa Savage, has stated that she desires to be in a relationship with a man who is wealthier than she is.
The musician mentioned that she wants a man who can match her financial capabilities.
The award-winning songstress stated this while performing for her fans at a concert in the United States.
She said:
“So I was telling my stylist, Tokunbo, it’s not that I am just looking for a guy that has money, because I have money too. Period! I have my own money too. If you do anyhow, I would get into my Lambo and [leave].
“All I’m saying is we’ve got to match our energy, you’ve got to match my energy. So from now on, we are looking for someone to add to our funds. Period!”
Between 2013 and 2018, Tiwa Savage was married to music producer, Tokunbo Balogun, popularly known as TeeBillz, which produced a son, Jamil Balogun.
