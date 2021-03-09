 SocialMediaTrends: Ibori loot 'should go to Delta'; Rohr's choice of Musa over Onuachu & more | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: Ibori loot ‘should go to Delta’; Rohr’s choice of Musa over Onuachu & more

40 mins ago

Nigerians on social media Tuesday clamoured for the return of the UK remitted loot of former governor of Delta State, James Ibori worth £4.2m to Niger Deltans.

The loot, which was reportedly recovered by Ibori’s family and friends, would be handed over to the Federal government following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

The Nigerian government said the recovered loot would be used to fund the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan road, Abuja-Kaduna road and the second Niger Bridge, but Nigerians heavily protested the decision.

Super Eagles, Rohr, Onuachu, Ahmed Musa

Football fans were far from impressed on Tuesday with coach Gernot Rohr’s 24-man selection for the Super Eagles AFCON qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho scheduled for 27th and 30th of March respectively.

The Franco-German manager was particularly slammed for listing Nigerian forward, Ahmed Musa over in-form striker and Genk forward Paul Onuachu.

Concerns were raised over the team’s chances at an impressive play with captain Musa listed who has been out of action since October after exiting Saudi Arabia club, Al-Nassr.

Churchill, Tonto

Congratulations were in order on Tuesday for Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband Olakunle Churchill, who welcomed a son with his newest wife, Actress Rosy Meures.

The controversial Nigerian business man took to his Instagram page to announce the birth of his first son with Rosy, revealing that the child would be named ‘King’, the same name as Tonto Dikeh’s five year-old son, King Andre.

Tweeps who founds Churchill’s decision a petty move, dragged the new dad for trying to deliberately incite trouble with Tonto.

See reactions below:

Clifford Orji

It was probably one tweet too far for Ex BB Naija Star, Uti Nwachukwu, whose take on the Meghagn and Prince Harry situation sparked outrage among social media users on Tuesday.

In the tweet, the reality TV star said he will never condemn his family to support his spouse, even if they were the worst people on Earth.

“Family first! Always! You see this love thing, if it makes you turn your back on your family, then, hmmm, watch out,” Uti wrote.

He was however bashed for stating that even if Clifford Orji, the infamous cannibal and serial killer was a member of his family, he would never join his wife against his first family.

These reactions followed:

…By Okiemute Abraham

Opinions

