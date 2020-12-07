Soldiers, Police besiege Lekki toll gate over planned EndSARS protest

In a bid to forestall another round of #EndSARS protests, armed soldiers and policemen on Monday laid siege to the Lekki toll gate plaza in Lagos.

The security operatives were deployed to the plaza around midnight of Sunday, December 6, spilling into Monday. A number of them were seen at the plaza which seems to have become synonymous with the protests.

The State Police Command had issued a strong warning on Sunday threatening that “security agencies will not fold their arms” as youths plan fresh protests against police brutality and extortion.

The statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, titled “#EndSARS reloaded phase II” had gone viral on social media.

The statement read in part:

“The Lagos State police command wishes to re-echo and remind the general public that the government of Lagos State, businesses, individuals, and security families still groan in losses and pains that the last violent #EndSARS protest occasioned.

“Lagos State is still nurturing the wounds orchestrated by some violent #EndSARS protesters and not fit to accommodate such protest for now.

Read also: We’ll get justice for all victims of Lekki Toll Gate shooting —Osinbajo

“In the light of the above, the Lagos State police command, therefore, warns those who might want to disguise under #EndSARS protest to cause another set of mayhem, brouhaha and violence in the state, to desist from such plans as the police and other security agencies will not fold their arms seeing individuals or groups orchestrating another violence and anarchy in the state.

“The command also warns parents and guardians to warn and discourage their children and wards from being lured into any act, gathering or protest capable of causing violence in the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions