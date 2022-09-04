Southern Kaduna pastors hold ‘holy congress’ to screen 2023 guber candidates

The Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA), has said they would organize a congress to examine the different candidates before taking a decision on who to support for the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

They stated that they had resolved to conduct a screening for the candidates.

This was contained in a communiqué signed by Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, the Chairperson of the association and made available to journalists at the end of the meeting on Saturday.

Read also: Southern Kaduna Christian leaders decry state of siege, call on government to come to their aid

Reiterating that the resolve was to give all candidates equal rights, the group noted that they would organize “The Pastors’ Congress” where all the gubernatorial candidates of all the political parties in the state would speak on their manifestoes for the people of Southern Kaduna.

Meanwhile, the group also expressed their joy with Mathew Hassan Kukah, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, over the celebration of his 70th birthday and sympathised with the immediate family and congregation of Solid Rock Fellowship International, over the death of its General Overseer, Archbishop Zakka Bonet.

By Mohammed Taoheed…

