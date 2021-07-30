Politics
‘Steer clear of APC congresses,’ Mala-Buni warns saboteurs
The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala-Buni, on Friday warned saboteurs to steer clear of the party’s ward congresses.
Mala-Buni gave the warning in a statement issued by the Director-General of Press and Media Affairs in Yobe State, Mamman Mohammed.
The chairman urged officials conducting the congress to be fair and objective to all candidates taking part in the exercise.
He said: “As stakeholders of the party, we have a great responsibility to make the ward Congress in all the participating states successful. We should endeavour to place the party and members’ interest above personal interests.”
The Yobe State governor warned that the party would not hesitate to take decisive measures against anyone who deliberately sabotage the congress.
He added: “We have come a long way repositioning the party, we have reconciled many groups and individuals, we must not allow personal interests in this election to divide us and draw us back.
“We should avoid media wars over issues we can settle at the secretariat. I assure you that we will be fair and just to everyone.”
READ ALSO: APC congresses begin July 31
Mala-Buni’s statement came just 24 hours after some top APC members had warned the party leadership on the danger of going ahead with the ward congress slated to hold in the 36 states across the country on Saturday.
The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo; the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, and the Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Ita Enang; had on Thursday warned the party of the dire consequences should it go ahead with the exercise.
But the APC had insisted that the congresses would go ahead as scheduled.
The party also asked members to ignore statements from some leaders calling for the removal of the caretaker committee.
