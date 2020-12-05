Three policemen drown in Bayelsa river

Three police operatives on Friday drowned in a river in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State.

The policemen, who were deployed to Bayelsa for Saturday by-elections in the state, were said to be on their way to their place of assignment when their boat capsized.

The spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said the boat capsized on its way to Oporoma, headquarters of Southern Ijaw local government area of the state.

He, however, added that the number of police officers involved in the incident has not been ascertained.

The by-election is taking place in Bayelsa West and Bayelsa Central Senatorial Districts.

The two senatorial seats became vacant following the election of Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo as Bayelsa governor and deputy governor respectively.

