Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, February 13, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. INEC Ad-hoc staff to swear oath of neutrality, Yakubu says

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmoud Yakubu, has revealed that ad-hoc staff recruited for the conduct of the 2023 general elections will have to swear an oath of neutrality before they will partake in the job.Read more

2. Wike denies sending assassins after Sekibo, burning PDP presidential rally venue

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused supporters of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar of spreading propaganda after failing to deliver for the former Vice President in the state.Read more

3. Atiku’s aide demands Fani-Kayode’s investigation over coup claim

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday urged security agents to question a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, over his coup allegations against his principal.Read more

4. Labour Party governorship candidate in Kano joins APC

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Kano State, Bashir Bashir, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.Read more

5. PDP National Assembly candidates in Ondo distance themselves from posters endorsing Tinubul

Two National Assembly candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State on Sunday distanced themselves from posters endorsing the All Progressives Congress (PDP) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the state.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday February 10th 2023

6. ROUNDUP: Investments drop in stock market, as investors trade N22.71bn worth of shares

Investors traded 944.293 million shares worth N22.710 billion in 18,615 deals this past week on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.Read more

7. Nigerians continue to trade with old naira notes despite expiration of CBN’s February 10 deadline

Nigerians continue to carry out transactions with the old naira notes despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) deadline on the use of the old currency which expired on February 10.Read more

8. Father of Chrisland student, Whitney, claims daughter died of electrocution

Michael Adeniran, the father of the 12-year-old Chrisland International Schools student, Whitney Adeniran, claimed on Sunday his daughter died of electrocution.Read more

9. Fire razes five shops in Anambra

Fire in the early hours of Sunday razed five shops within the premises of the General Post Office in Onitsha, Anambra State, and destroyed goods worth millions of naira.Read more

10. Rashford, Garnacho fire Man Utd to victory against Leeds

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho were on target for Manchester United as they defeated Leeds United 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now