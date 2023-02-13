Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, February 13, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. INEC Ad-hoc staff to swear oath of neutrality, Yakubu says
Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmoud Yakubu, has revealed that ad-hoc staff recruited for the conduct of the 2023 general elections will have to swear an oath of neutrality before they will partake in the job.Read more
2. Wike denies sending assassins after Sekibo, burning PDP presidential rally venue
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused supporters of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar of spreading propaganda after failing to deliver for the former Vice President in the state.Read more
3. Atiku’s aide demands Fani-Kayode’s investigation over coup claim
Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday urged security agents to question a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, over his coup allegations against his principal.Read more
4. Labour Party governorship candidate in Kano joins APC
The Labour Party governorship candidate in Kano State, Bashir Bashir, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.Read more
5. PDP National Assembly candidates in Ondo distance themselves from posters endorsing Tinubul
Two National Assembly candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State on Sunday distanced themselves from posters endorsing the All Progressives Congress (PDP) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the state.Read more
6. ROUNDUP: Investments drop in stock market, as investors trade N22.71bn worth of shares
Investors traded 944.293 million shares worth N22.710 billion in 18,615 deals this past week on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.Read more
7. Nigerians continue to trade with old naira notes despite expiration of CBN’s February 10 deadline
Nigerians continue to carry out transactions with the old naira notes despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) deadline on the use of the old currency which expired on February 10.Read more
8. Father of Chrisland student, Whitney, claims daughter died of electrocution
Michael Adeniran, the father of the 12-year-old Chrisland International Schools student, Whitney Adeniran, claimed on Sunday his daughter died of electrocution.Read more
9. Fire razes five shops in Anambra
Fire in the early hours of Sunday razed five shops within the premises of the General Post Office in Onitsha, Anambra State, and destroyed goods worth millions of naira.Read more
10. Rashford, Garnacho fire Man Utd to victory against Leeds
Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho were on target for Manchester United as they defeated Leeds United 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.Read more
