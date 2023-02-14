Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday February 14th 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Elections will not hold in 240 polling units —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that voting would not hold in 240 polling units during the general election scheduled to take place in less than 12 days.Read more

2. Buhari, Emefiele meet again ahead of Supreme Court judgement

President Muhammad Buhari on Monday again had a meeting with the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.Read more

3. ‘I have never given N1 to CAN,’ Obi speaks on alleged N2bn donation to churches

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Monday, dismissed a claim that he gave N2 billion to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to mobilise support for his presidential ambition.Read more

4. Coup: DSS releases Fani-Kayode after hours of grilling

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, after he was questioned for several hours over a coup claim.Read more

5. Buhari declares 100% support for Tinubu, others at APC campaign rally in Gombe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday declared his 100 percent support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu , and other representatives of the party in this month’s elections.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday February 10th 2023

6. Conoil, MRS aid Nigeria capital market’s recovery as equity cap rises by N20.3bn

The Nigerian capital market ended trading on Monday with a 0.06 percent rise in equity capitalization.Read more

7. Naira hoarding: Investors dump Sterling Bank shares amid CBN, ICPC accusations

Investors are distancing themselves from Sterling Bank amid multiple accusations over their handling of the new Naira notes the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) handed to the firm.Read more

8. UNICEF decries recruitment of children by armed groups in Nigeria

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Monday urged the Nigerian government to stop the recruitment of children by armed groups in the country.Read more

9. Police foils attack on station, kills one in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra on Monday foiled an attack by gunmen on Ogidi police station, the Idemili North local government area of the state.Read more

10. Gakpo nets first Liverpool goal in derby win over Everton

January signing Cody Gakpo scored his maiden Liverpool goal in a 2-0 victory over city rivals Everton in a Premier League encounter on Monday night.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now