Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday February 15th 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Naira redesign: Ogun joins suit against Nigerian govt at Supreme Court

The Ogun State government has joined in the suit challenging the redesign of the naira notes at the Supreme Court.Read more

2. G-5 will take action on February 25, not dead – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday dismissed insinuations that the G-5’s agitation has gradually fizzled out.Read more

3. Fani-Kayode apologises for coup allegations after DSS grilling

Former Aviation Minister and Director of New media of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has apologised for raising an alarm about an impending coup plot in the country, saying he regrets making the allegations.Read more

4. 2023: Okowa denies diverting Delta’s N20bn to fund PDP campaign

Delta State Government has denied using a N20 billion loan facility to fund political campaigns in the state.Read more

5. Afenifere alleges fuel, Naira scarcity ploy to foist interim govt on Nigerians

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has alleged that the current scarcity of fuel and new Naira notes was a plot by some individuals to disrupt this month’s elections and impose an interim government on Nigerians.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday February 11th 2023

6. NGX: Market cap up by 0.21% as Tripple Gee, Courtville lead trading

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.21 percent at the close of trading on Tuesday.Read more

7. Nigeria records N2.32trn equities transactions

Nigeria’s equities market traded stocks worth N2.324 trillion last year.Read more

8. Pastor sentenced to life in prison for impregnating teenagers

Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday sentenced a pastor, Nduka Anyanwu, to life imprisonment for defiling and impregnating two teenage girls in the state.Read more

9. Police rescues 15 abducted corps members in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra have rescued 15 abducted National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in the state.Read more

10. UCL: Poor PSG beaten at home by Bayern, Milan edge Spurs

Paris Saint-Germain were beaten 1-0 at home by Bayern Munich in the first leg of their round of 16 encounter in the Champions League.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now