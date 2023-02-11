Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday February 11th 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. PDP expels Nnamani, Fayose’s son, 4 others

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday approved the expulsion of the former Enugu State Governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, and five others from the party for alleged anti-party activities.Read more

2. Council of State backs CBN’s naira redesign policy, but….

The Council of State meeting on Friday expressed approval for the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as headed by its governor, Godwin Emefiele.Read more

3. Kwankwaso lures Nnamani, 5 other expelled PDP members to NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed delight over the expulsion of some key members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Read more

4. PDP reschedules screening of Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi governorship aspirants

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rescheduled the date for the screening of aspirants for the Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi States governorship elections to March 1.Read more

5. Enugu APGA guber candidate, Frank Nweke, dismisses reports on endorsement of Tinubu

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Enugu, Frank Nweke Jnr., has dismissed claims on his endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as completely false.Read more

6. NGX: Market cap down by -0.05% as investors lose N17.7bn in five hours

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed by -0.05 percent at the close of trading on Friday.Read more

7. Nigerian govt directs depot operators to sell petrol at N172/litre

The Federal Government has directed depot operators to sell Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol at the official price of N172 per litre to independent marketers.Read more

8. Police arraigns 2 men for alleged theft of rail tracks in Benue

Police in Benue on Friday arraigned two persons, Usman Aliyu and Monday Mbah, at the Makurdi Upper Area Court 2B for allegedly destroying and stealing railway tracks in the state.Read more

9. Group demands disbandment of Ebubeagu in Ebonyi

The youth organization of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) on Friday demanded the disbandment of the South-East security network, Ebubeagu, in Ebonyi State.Read more

10. Nigeria to establish tourism academy

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Friday the Federal Government has concluded plans to establish a tourism academy in the country.Read more

