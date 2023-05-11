Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, May 11, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you

1. EFCC arrests ex-power minister, Sale Mamman, for alleged N22bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the former Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, over an alleged N22 billion fraud.Read more

2. ‘Unworkable’ – Akeredolu rejects APC’s zoning arrangement for National Assembly leadership

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has expressed concern at the zoning of the National Assembly leadership by the All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

3. British Appeal Court to hear Kanu’s case

A Court of Appeal in Britain has given the family of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, the go-ahead to challenge a ruling on his extraordinary rendition from Kenya two years ago.Read more

4. Nigerian govt approves N449.9m for 17 airports’ master plan

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N449.9 million for the development of a master plan for 17 airports in the country.Read more

5. Buhari requests Senate approval for $800m World Bank loan

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested Senate’s approval for a $800 million loan from the World Bank.Read more

6. Immigration Service blames CBN for scarcity of passports in Nigeria

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has blamed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the scarcity of international passport booklets in the country.Read more

7. Femi Otedola sells shares in Geregu after Transcorp rejects his N250 billion acquisition offer

The majority shareholder of Geregu Power, Femi Otedola, has sold part of his shares in the power firm, weeks after exiting Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) Plc.Read more

8. Tony Elumelu increases stake in UBA with N560m shares

The Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Tony Elumelu has acquired more shares to increase his ownership stake in the lender.Read more

9. IGP demands legal backing for police colleges

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Wednesday, urged the National Assembly to fast-track the process of legalising police colleges in the country.Read more

10. Inter take control of UCL semi-final derby against Milan

Inter Milan took control of their Champions League semifinal tie against city rivals AC Milan after a 2-0 first-leg victory at San Siro on Wednesday night.Read more

