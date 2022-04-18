News
Troops kill suspected IPOB member in Imo
Troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, have killed a suspected member of the Eastern Security Network, the armed wing of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Imo State.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the development to journalists on Monday in Abuja, said the suspect was killed in an encounter with the troops at Ihioma Community, Orlu local government area of the state.
He added that the troops encountered members of the group who were firing sporadically at Banana Junction to enforce their “sit- at-home’’ order in the state.
Nwachulwu said: “On sighting the troops, the IPOB/ESN criminals withdrew in a blue Toyota Highlander towards Ihioma community for reinforcement.
READ ALSO: IPOB denies hand in attack, killing of INEC staff in Imo, condemns act
“In the fire fight that ensued, one of the criminals was taken out, while others fled in disarray.
“Troops are combing the general area in a follow-up operation to track down the fleeing dissidents.
“Having suffered casualties and effectively denied freedom of action by the troops, the group has resorted to cheap propaganda to whip up public sentiments.
“This, they have done by circulating a doctored video on social media alleging troops’ complicity in their mindless atrocities.
“This propaganda should be disregarded in its entirety.”
