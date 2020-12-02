Uganda presidential candidate, Bobi Wine suspends campaign after attack on convoy, supporters

Uganda’s singer turned politician, Bobi Wine has suspended his political campaign following an attack on his campaign team during clashes between his supporters and security forces.

Bobi Wine announced his decision in a statement on Wednesday, a day after members of his campaign team were injured and his car shot at during the clash with security personnel and his supporters.

“With effect from today, I am suspending my campaign until further notice,” Bobi Wine told a news conference in a village near the capital Kampala.

“We are going to the electoral commission headquarters to inquire why we are being tortured by security institutions… our campaign is affected by police brutality,” Bobi Wine added.

In a post on Twitter after issuing the statement, Bobi Wine who is seeking to end decades-long rule of 76-year-old President Museveni in January 14 election, said that several members of his staff were also wounded and some were in critical condition.

