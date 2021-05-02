Unknown gunmen kill Kogi Commissioner, abduct LG boss, others | Ripples Nigeria

Chaos struck in Kogi State on Saturday as suspected gunmen reportedly murdered the Pension Board Commissioner, Adebayo Solomon.

This was confirmed by the police authorities on Sunday.

In another sad incident, the Chairman of Yagba East Local Government, Pius Kolawole, and some others were kidnapped.

The deceased Commissioner was said to be travelling from Ilorin to Kabba when his vehicle was said to have been shot at around Eruku village, a few kilometers to Egbe the border town between Kwara and Kogi states by some gunmen.

His remains had been deposited at ECWA Hospital, Egbe, while the whereabouts of Kolawole remained unknown.

In his response, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ayuba Ede, disclosed that investigations are ongoing in order to nab the criminals.

Kogi State has been experiencing cases of kidnapping and robberies, with many blaming the criminal activities on the deplorable section of the roads.

Ripples Nigeria had also reported how the Senator representing Edo Central in the National Assembly, Clifford Ordia, was twice attacked on Okene-Lokoja and Lokoja-Abaji roads by bandits in Kogi State on his way to Abuja.

By Mayowa Oladeji.

