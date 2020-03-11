We did not banish Sanusi from Kano —AG

The Kano state Government on Wednesday denied banishing the former Emir of Kano ,Muhammad Sanusi II.

According to the Attorney-General of Kano, Ibrahim Mukhtar in an interview with Channels TV Wednesday, said the issue of banishment of Sanusi was not part of Kano State Government’s decision, he was only removed and replaced by a new emir.

In his words, “You see, If you listen to the Secretary to the State Government when he was addressing the press on the issue of the removal of the emir from office, there was nowhere he said the emir was even banished from Kano State.

Read also: Respect Sanusi’s rights to freedom of expression and movement, Amnesty Int’l tells Kano govt

“So, the decision of the government was (that) the emir … as of Monday was removed from office and a new emir was appointed. The issue of banishment was not part of the decision of the Kano State Government”.

Join the conversation

Opinions