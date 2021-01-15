Work with Amotekun to fight insecurity, Gov Akeredolu begs security agencies

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has urged security agencies in the country to collaborate with the Southwest security outfit codenamed: ‘Amotekun Corps’.

Governor Akeredolu who made the appeal in a statement on Friday in Akure charged security agencies to take advantage of Amotekun Corps knowledge and familiarity with their own environment.

He insisted that Amotekun has come to stay while also dismissing any possible clash between members of the security outfit and other security agencies.

Akeredolu also stated that Amotekun Corps members are making sacrifices and they are ready to work with the armed forces.

He said; “We have deployed them and they have seven motorcycles. They are the ones in the bush to pass intelligence to us.

“They know the indigenes and can easily identify strangers within their vicinity.

“Amotekun Corps has come to stay. There is also a need for proper policing of every nook and cranny of the country.

“The regular Nigeria Police force cannot do it alone. Other security agencies must step in to secure the country.

‘There must be a collaborative effort. We must all work together. Policing must be technologically aided. We must have state police in this country.

“I encourage our armed forces to collaborate with State-based security outfit like the Amotekun Corps. Let us work together.

“The Amotekun Corps are making sacrifices and they are ready to work with the armed forces. It is very crucial,” Akeredolu noted.

