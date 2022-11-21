World Cup: Saka nets double as England thrash Iran 6-2

Bukayo Saka scored twice to help England begin the FIFA 2022 World Cup on a bright note as they thrashed Iran 6-2 on Monday afternoon.

Saka scored the second and fourth goals for the Three Lions while Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish all netted once.

Saka scored twice and was a threat throughout and thoroughly deserved the warm applause he received when he was substituted.

Bellingham became England’s second youngest scorer at a World Cup with his first goal for the team.

In the game that was mostly one-sided, Iran’s Mehdi Taremi scored twice to help his side’s fans take part in the joy, but the efforts were not enough to grab a point.

Iran’s disappointment started in the early loss of their goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand to concussion after a clash of heads with a team-mate.

