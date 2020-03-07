You are free to print examination slips, JAMB tells UTME candidates

Prospective candidates for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) starting on March 14 across the country are free to print their examination slips for the Computer Based Test (CBT), the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said on Saturday.

The Head, Media and Information of the board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, told journalists in Lagos that the examination slips could be printed anywhere.

He urged the candidates to look out for the locations of their centres before their examination dates.

Benjamin said: “This is in order to avoid running around on the examination day trying to locate the centres, and as a result, getting to the centre late.

“It should be stated clearly now that lateness to the examination will not be tolerated, no matter the excuse.”

The JAMB spokesman said the Board’s portal would be integrated into that of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) by 2021.

He added: “Admission into our tertiary institutions are at the centre of national development, and therefore, any person or group of persons found to be truncating the national developmental process will not be assured

“This integration will be done in such a way that anyone, be it from JAMB itself, institutions, the candidates or the general public, causing infractions of whatever type to our examination and its processes will be decisively dealt with immediately.”

At least 1.9 million candidates will take part in this year’s UTME nationwide.

