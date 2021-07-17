Politics
IPOB vows to declare war on South-East leaders for silence on Kanu’s arrest
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to declare war on all politicians and traditional rulers from the South-East region, saying they would know no peace until its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is freed by the Nigerian government.
In a statement on Friday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the proscribed group berated the South-East leaders over their silence despite Kanu’s ‘current travail.’
The statement read in part, “All along, IPOB has been peaceful while our members are being abducted and killed by security agents. Now, they have abducted our leader and these so-called [Biafran] leaders are keeping sealed lips. It is either they stand with the people or be counted among our enemies.
Read also: IPOB protests, petitions British embassy in Ireland over arrest of Kanu
“Our leader cannot languish in detention while these people will pretend that all is well. Their northern counterparts are shamelessly defending Fulani bandits and terrorists rampaging communities across the country yet these weaklings cannot speak out against the injustice against their own. Enough is enough! No more sitting on the fence. Everyone must declare his/her stance now.
“As long as our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, remains incarcerated in Abuja, all the politicians from ward level to the federal level, including traditional rulers, stakeholders, and religious leaders will never have peace till he comes out except they wake up now.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....