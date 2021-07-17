﻿IPOB vows to declare war on South-East leaders for silence on Kanu’s arrest

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to declare war on all politicians and traditional rulers from the South-East region, saying they would know no peace until its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is freed by the Nigerian government.

In a statement on Friday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the proscribed group berated the South-East leaders over their silence despite Kanu’s ‘current travail.’

The statement read in part, “All along, IPOB has been peaceful while our members are being abducted and killed by security agents. Now, they have abducted our leader and these so-called [Biafran] leaders are keeping sealed lips. It is either they stand with the people or be counted among our enemies.

“Our leader cannot languish in detention while these people will pretend that all is well. Their northern counterparts are shamelessly defending Fulani bandits and terrorists rampaging communities across the country yet these weaklings cannot speak out against the injustice against their own. Enough is enough! No more sitting on the fence. Everyone must declare his/her stance now.

“As long as our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, remains incarcerated in Abuja, all the politicians from ward level to the federal level, including traditional rulers, stakeholders, and religious leaders will never have peace till he comes out except they wake up now.”

