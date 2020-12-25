10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Friday morning, December 25, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. 1,041 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 81,963. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 1,041 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Jonathan urges Nigerians to show love at Christmas

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday urged Nigerians to show love for one another as they celebrate Christmas to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. Read more

3. UK’s COVID-19 strain not in Nigeria – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Thursday the new strain of COVID-19 discovered in the United Kingdom has not been found in the country. Read more

4. COVID-19: Nigerian govt unveils new travel rules for passengers from UK, South Africa

The Federal Government has unveiled new travel rules for passengers coming into Nigeria from South Africa and the United Kingdom where a new variant of COVID-19 had been discovered. Read more

5. Nigeria’s security challenges beyond ‘simplistic options’ bandied around – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday the current security challenges in the country are beyond “the simplistic options” bandied around by some people. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Thursday morning, December 24

6. Oil prices rise as US inventory drops, Bonny Light gains $0.74

Oil prices gained further on Thursday as a fall in the United States crude stockpiles boosted demand hopes, while signs of an imminent Brexit deal buoyed investors’ risk appetite. Read more

7. Naira gains across forex windows as forex scarcity hits PTA customers

Naira strengthened against the United States dollar on the parallel market on Wednesday as banks strived to meet foreign exchange demand particularly for Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) customers. Read more

8. Nigerian govt’s December bond oversubscribed by N70bn – DMO

The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Bond Auction for December, which was valued at N60 billion, was N70 billion or 220 per cent oversubscribed, data obtained from the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Wednesday showed. Read more

9. Banks borrow N1.7tn from CBN within three months

Nigerian banks borrowed the sum of N1.7 trillion from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the three months to September 2020, data obtained from the Third Quarter Economic Report showed on Wednesday. Read more

10. At least four teams to represent Africa in expanded FIFA Women’sW’Cup

The African continent would be represented by at least four teams at the expanded FIFA Women’s World Cup which would begin from the 2023 edition. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions