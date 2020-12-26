10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Saturday morning, December 26, 2020

1. 712 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 82,747. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Friday recorded 712 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Nigerian govt orders universities to suspend academic activities over COVID-19

The Federal Government on Friday directed vice-chancellors of universities to suspend academic activities involving large crowds on campuses over the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Read more

3. Gombe local council election a mockery of democracy – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday described the December 19 local council election in Gombe State as a mockery of the country’s hard-earned democracy. Read more

4. Nigerian govt picks CSO to monitor spending of $311m Abacha loot

The Nigerian government has announced a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), CLEEN Foundation, as the body mandated to monitor the spending of the last tranche of $311m repatriated to the country from funds allegedly looted by the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha. Read more

5. Hours after Buhari declares Borno, Yobe, Adamawa stable, Boko Haram attacks three towns

A few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari declared that peace has been restored in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States, three towns in Borno and Adamawa States were attacked by Boko Haram insurgents on the night of December 24. Read more

6. Buhari’s administration smarter than GEJ’s –Adesina

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, says the present administration is smarter than the regime of former President Goodluck Jonathan in the way it handled the abduction and subsequent release of 344 students of the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara local government area of Katsina State. Read more

7. Bauchi govt inherited N27bn pension arrears – Gov Mohammed

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said on Friday his administration inherited the sum of N27bn naira in pension arrears from his predecessors. Read more

8. Manufacturing sector shrinks in December – CBN report

Nigeria’s manufacturing sector contracted in the month of December after scraping a weak recovery in the month before, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said in its Purchasing Managers Index Survey Report for December issued on Thursday.

Read more

9. CBN revokes licences of seven payment service providers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has withdrawn the licences of seven payment service providers in the country. Read more

10. PSG dismiss manager Thomas Tuchel hours after 4-0 victory

Thomas Tuchel was Thursday relieved of his job as manager by French Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint-Germain despite their 4-0 win over Strasbourg on Wednesday night. Read more