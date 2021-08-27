10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, August 27, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Ohanaeze threatens to ban Uzodinma over alleged withdrawal from agreement on open grazing

The apex South-East socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has threatened to ban the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, from the organization over alleged withdrawal from the Southern governors’ plan to stop open grazing in the region. Read more

2. Classifications of Nigerians on state basis is apartheid – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday described the discrimination and alienation of Nigerians based on their state of origin as another form of apartheid. Read more

3. Kebbi High Court reinstates Secondus as PDP chairman

The Kebbi State High Court on Thursday reinstated Prince Uche Secondus as National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read more

4. Ebonyi denies receiving N6bn from Nigerian govt for establishment of ranches

The Ebonyi State government on Thursday rejected the claim by the presidency that the state received about N6 billion grant from the Federal Government for the establishment of cattle. Read more

5. ‘Address the killing of Nigerians, stinking corruption under your watch,’ Ortom tells Buhari

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday asked President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to address issues raised during his last week’s interview with the media instead of attacking him. Read more

6. NNPC declares first net profit in 44 years, as Buhari praises management

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recorded profit after tax of N287 Billion in 2020, the first in 44 years. Read more

7. Resident doctors meet, resolve to continue strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) met on Thursday and resolved to continue the ongoing nationwide strike. Read more

8. Women group wants vigilantes, hunters empowered to stop Plateau killings

The Plateau State chapter of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) has called on the Federal and State Governments to empower vigilantes and hunters, to boost the effort of security agencies in their fight against insecurity in the state. Read more

9. Police kills four hoodlums in Osun

Police operatives in Osun State on Wednesday killed four hoodlums at the Ilesha area of the state. Read more

10. Rohr invites 30 Super Eagles stars for W’Cup qualifiers against Liberia, Cape Verde

Gernot Rohr has called up a total of 30 Super Eagles players for next month’s opening rounds of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying campaign. Read more

