10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, July 24, 2020

1. 604 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 38,948; death toll now 833

Nigeria on Thursday night recorded 604 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. No date yet for resumption of international flights —PTF

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, on Thursday urged Nigerians to disregard “fake news” on the resumption of international flight, saying the aviation sector was working out the protocol on the matter. Read more

3. COVID-19: Lagos govt says it spends about N1m daily to treat each patient with severe case



The Lagos government has said that it was spending a huge amount of money to treat COVID-19 patients and maintain isolation facilities in the state. Read more

4. Lagos govt seals 43 buildings for violating physical planning laws

The Lagos State government on Wednesday sealed 43 buildings along the Airport Road for allegedly violating physical planning laws. Read more

5. House of Reps to fund fight against gender-based violence

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said on Thursday the House would provide funds for the fight against Gender-Based Violence in the 2021 budget. Read more

6. Juventus miss chance to wrap up Serie A title after shock defeat

Italian giants, Juventus missed the chance to win this season’s Serie A title on Thursday night after falling to a shock defeat at Udinese. Read more

7. FG hints at SS3 students in Nigeria writing GCE if WAEC fails to shift timetable for WASSCE

Nigerian secondary school students in final classes may have to sit for their final secondary school exam in November during the General Certificate Examination (GCE) if the timetable for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is not shifted, the Nigerian government has said. Read more

8. UN chief reacts to execution of five aid workers in Nigeria by Boko Haram

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Thursday called for swift action to identify and prosecute those responsible for the killing of five aid workers in Nigeria. Read more

9. NSE: Market finds resilience, helped by telecoms and industrial gains

Gains by MTNN and Dangote Cement, Nigeria’s biggest and second biggest companies by market value in that order, lifted the equity market section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, with trade bottoming out on Wednesday after two days of consecutive losses and stocks adding N176.705, the biggest single-day gain in more than one month. Read more

10. ICPC withdraws ‘wanted’ tag on member of Reps’ committee probing NDDC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said on Thursday a member of the House of Representatives, Shehu Koko, was no longer wanted by the commission over alleged corruption. Read more

