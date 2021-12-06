10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, December 6, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Shekarau storms Lagos, meets Tinubu as Kano APC crisis festers

The former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, on Sunday visited the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos. Read more

2. Defection of factional group will not change PDP misfortune in Lagos – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos said on Sunday the defection of members of the Lagos4Lagos movement to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would not change the main opposition party’s misfortune in the state. Read more

3. SERAP wants Court to stop Buhari, Pantami from shutting down telecoms

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit seeking an order of the court to restrain President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami from unlawfully shutting down telecommunication networks in any part of the country. Read more

4. APC accuses Gov Obaseki of budget padding

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State on Sunday accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of budget padding. Read more

5. APC accuses Gov Obaseki of budget padding

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State on Sunday accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of budget padding. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, December 5, 2021

6. Lagos govt releases official copy of #ENDSARS panel report

The Lagos State government has released the official copy of the state judicial panel of inquiry report on the shooting of #ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate. Read more

7. NDLEA arrests Spain-bound man for ingesting 96 pellets of cocaine in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 44-year-old man, Gabriel Anthony, for ingesting 96 pellets of cocaine. Read more

8. NANS joins voice to calls for justice in Dowen College murder, tasks foreign mission

The National Association of Nigerian Students on Sunday called on foreign missions to arrest and bar the five students of Dowen College alleged to have murdered 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni on November 30, 2021. Read more

9. Pastor Adeboye’s son condemns new RCCG dating app

Pastor Leke Adeboye, the son of general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A. Adeboye has condemned the establishment of a dating site by the church. Read more

10. EPL: Bright start for Rangnick as Man Utd pip Palace; Conte’s Spurs thrash Norwich

Ralf Rangnick began his managerial stint with Manchester United on a bright note after he led his side to a 1-0 home victory over Crystal Palace. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now