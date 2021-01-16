10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, January 16, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Again, Nigeria breaks highest single-day tally as 1,867 fresh COVID-19 infections take total caseload to 107, 345

Nigeria on Friday night recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 tally after the country’s centre for disease control confirmed 1, 867 fresh cases in 23 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Read more

2. Boko Haram severely weakened, no longer have stronghold in North-East – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters boasted on Friday that the Boko Haram sect has been severely weakened and no longer have a stronghold in Borno State and other parts of North-East. Read more

3. Malami labels as malicious claims he collected bribe from Akpabio on appointment of NDDC administrator

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Friday described as fictitious and malicious, claims that he received a bribe from the Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, on the appointment of an administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Read more

4. Nigeria to receive 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in March – Health minister

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said on Thursday Nigeria would receive 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in March. Read more

5. ‘Desperate politicians sponsoring Kanu to scuttle South-East chances in 2023,’ Igbo professionals allege

A group of Igbo professionals under the aegis of Coalition of South-East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND) alleged on Friday that some “desperate politicians” are sponsoring the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to scuttle the region’s chances of producing the country’s next president in 2023. Read more

6. Shell sells 30% stake in OML 17 to Elumelu’s TNOG

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited has completed the sale of its 30 percent stake in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 17 in the Niger Delta to TNOG Oil and Gas Limited. Read more

7. Nigeria’s inflation jumps to 15.75%, highest in 36 months

Nigeria’s inflation rate rose by 15.75% (year-on-year) in December, nearly 1% compared to 14.89% recorded in November 2020 on the back of border closure and insecurity. Read more

8. COVID-19: Job losers resort to pension savings, withdraw N14.97bn in 2020

Over 26,458 Nigerians who lost their jobs and could not get another after four months withdrew N14.97bn from their Retirement Savings Accounts in the first eight months of 2020. Read more

9. Golden Eaglets reach WAFU final, qualify for 2021 U-17 AFCON

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have reached the final of the WAFU B Tourney after beating Burkina Faso in the semifinal on Friday evening. Read more

10. Lazio dominate one-sided Rome derby, thrash AS Roma 3-0

Lazio Roma put up a dominant show against city rivals AS Roma in a one-sided derby that saw them seal a 3-0 victory. Read more

